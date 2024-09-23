GroupM elevates Bharat Rajamani to Managing Partner, Growth, Acceleration

Bharat Rajamani has been elevated to Managing Partner, Growth, Acceleration at GroupM. He will now focus on driving growth and revenue by targeting clients in the Sri Lankan market, as well as expanding the company’s clientele outside of GroupM. His responsibilities include overseeing marketing campaigns related to acceleration, including client and industry events. Rajamani announced the same on his LinkedIn.
Rajamani has over 28 years of experience, including more than 21 years at EY. He was also the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of GetaFixM (formerly Butterscotchmango India). Prior to that, he worked as a Partner in Risk Consulting and Advisory Services at KPMG India from February 2018 to June 2020.