GroupM outperforms competitors in India’s $1.1 billion media pitch market: Report

A recent industry report reveals the competitive dynamics of India's media agency sector in 2024, with GroupM leading new business acquisitions.
According to COMvergence, GroupM secured $447 million in new business value, significantly ahead of its competitors. Omnicom Media Group followed with $183 million, while Publicis Media Group added $71 million.
The research firm evaluated 157 account moves and retentions, estimating the total media spends at $1.1 billion for the Indian market. Key account wins included Amazon and Tata Consumer Products for GroupM, Tata Motors and Volkswagen for Omnicom, and Kenvue and Relaxo Footwear for Publicis.
Agencies like Wavemaker, Spark Foundry, PHD, Madison Media, and EssenceMediacom were noted for their market presence.
An interesting trend emerged in pitch strategies, with 62% of pitches being local or country-specific, closely aligning with the global trend of 60% local pitches.
Significant account movements involved brands such as Amazon, Tata Motors, Meesho, Hewlett Packard, Levi's, Oppo, and Spotify, reflecting the dynamic nature of the media agency market.
The data provides a snapshot of the ongoing shifts and competitions within India's media agency landscape.