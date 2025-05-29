GroupM transitions to WPP Media in global rebrand

WPP has announced the launch of WPP Media, a newly branded global media company that replaces GroupM. The move comes as the marketing services company looks to align its operations with the growing demand for integrated, AI-enabled capabilities in the industry.
WPP Media will oversee more than $60 billion in annual media investments and operate in over 80 markets, serving more than 75% of the world’s leading advertisers. The agency networks Mindshare, Wavemaker, and EssenceMediacom will continue to function as distinct brands under the WPP Media umbrella, while drawing on shared technology, support functions, and resources.
The company will be integrated with WPP Open, the group’s AI-powered marketing platform, which combines creative, data, production, commerce, and media services. WPP reports that the platform receives £300 million in annual investment and is supported by partnerships with leading AI firms.
The rebrand also reflects an increased focus on personalised media delivery and the unification of owned, earned, shared, and paid media. WPP Media will offer expanded capabilities in commerce, measurement, and analytics. The company has also indicated plans to increase investment in workforce development to support evolving roles in the AI-led media landscape.
Brian Lesser, CEO of WPP Media, said: “Consumers already expect advertising to be relevant and engaging and buying experiences to be seamless; those expectations are only going to accelerate in the age of AI. WPP Media is built for a world in which media is everywhere and in everything. By investing in our AI-powered product, integrating our offer with data and technology, and equipping our people with future-facing skills, we’re helping our clients to stay ahead of rapidly changing consumer behavior and unlock the limitless opportunities for growth that AI will create.”
Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “We believe that WPP is the strongest marketing partner for the world’s leading brands in the AI era, where technology and talent converge. The move to WPP Media continues our strategy to simplify and integrate our offer for clients. While GroupM was built for a time when media scale mattered most, WPP Media reflects the power of AI, data and technology and simpler, more integrated solutions.
“Our vision for the future is clear – marketing that is informed by data, led by seamlessly connected teams of brilliant people, and full of new opportunities for our clients.”