Growth marketing consultancy Hovers expands into Southern India

Pune and London-based growth marketing consultancy, Hovers, has announced the opening of a new office in Kochi Kerala, marking a milestone in the company’s expansion strategy. This move underscores Hovers' commitment to addressing the increasing demand for innovative marketing solutions in the southern region of India.
The new office, strategically located in the heart of Cochin, aims to bring Hovers' cutting-edge growth marketing strategies closer to its southern clients. With the rise of digital transformation and the burgeoning market opportunities in the region, this expansion is set to enhance its ability to deliver tailored, high-impact marketing solutions that drive digital business growth.
The co-founder and CFO at Hovers, Alan Roy Varghese shared, "We are thrilled to open our new office in Cochin and extend our reach to the vibrant southern market. This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional growth marketing services and building strong relationships with clients across India. Cochin's dynamic business environment offers tremendous opportunities, and we look forward to contributing to the growth of the region’s businesses with our innovative solutions."
With this strategic expansion, Hovers is poised to further strengthen its position as a leading growth marketing consultancy across India and globally, leveraging local insights and expertise to drive success for clients in the southern part of the country.