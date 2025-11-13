GrowthJockey introduces Intellsys AdGPT

GrowthJockey, an AI-driven venture architecture and technology company, has announced the launch of Intellsys AdGPT, a prescriptive ad intelligence system aimed at transforming marketing decision-making.
The platform is designed to help marketing teams move from data analysis to real-time, actionable insights.
Speaking of the platform, Ashutosh Kumar, Founder and CEO of GrowthJockey, said, “For years, marketers have been stuck asking ‘What happened?’ or ‘What might happen next?’ AdGPT changes that by answering the most critical question, i.e., ‘What should we do now?’. Marketers don’t need more dashboards; they need decisions. With AdGPT, you can ask, ‘My CAC is up 30 percent in South India,’ or ‘Why is Meta CAC higher than Google?’ and get precise, data-backed recommendations with projected impact and confidence scores, all in seconds.”
The company said the platform integrates with more than 200 marketing and commerce platforms such as Google Ads, Meta, Amazon, Flipkart, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Shopify. It uses a Prescriptive Intelligence Engine to diagnose issues like audience saturation, bid overlap, or creative fatigue and recommends next steps to improve campaign performance.
The system is said to provide recommendations related to audience targeting, budget optimization, creative intelligence, and performance forecasting. The company claims early deployments have shown marketing efficiency improvements of up to 40%.
“Speed without safety is just a risk,” Kumar added. “AdGPT delivers speed that’s safe, decisions you can move on and defend. The ventures that win aren’t those with the most data but those with the highest decision velocity.”
The platform is currently available to enterprises, agencies, and growth leaders through invite-only access.