Gullak Money announces Nikhil Rao as Brand Advisor

Gullak Money, on July 24, has appointed Nikhil Rao as its new Brand Advisor. Rao, currently the Chief Marketing Officer at Mars Wrigley India, brings over two decades of experience in brand building and marketing, having previously worked with companies such as Cadbury and Mondelez Southeast Asia.
An alumnus of IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta, Rao has been involved in launching and shaping multiple consumer campaigns, including Cadbury’s 'Shubh Aarambh', 5 Star’s 'Ramesh-Suresh', and Snickers collaborations in India. At Mars Wrigley, he oversees brand portfolios such as Snickers, Galaxy, Orbit, Bounty, and Boomer, along with e-commerce strategy.
At Gullak Money, Rao is expected to work closely with the founding team to advise on long-term brand strategy, consumer engagement, and market positioning. His role will involve contributing to product positioning and go-to-market strategies as the fintech startup expands its presence in the digital gold savings sector.
Rao, on his appointment, said, "I’m excited to be part of Gullak’s journey".
Commenting on Rao's appointment, Naimisha Rao, Co-founder at Gullak, said, "Gold is emotional, aspirational, and universal to Indian households. Gullak is making it digital, disciplined, and effortless — and I’m thrilled to contribute to that evolution. Nikhil has a rare instinct — the kind that turns ideas into brands everyone remembers. With him guiding us, we’re a step closer to making digital gold synonymous with Gullak. We’re grateful to have someone like Nikhil believe in what we’re building and share his time and experience with us".