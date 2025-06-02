Gulshan Verma becomes director of Amazon Ads in India

Amazon has appointed Gulshan Verma as the new director for its Amazon Ads division in India. Verma announced the development on LinkedIn.
Prior to this role, Verma served as chief executive officer at JioAds. He brings more than two decades of experience across advertising, technology sales, strategy, and digital media.
His professional background includes leadership roles at organisations such as McKinsey & Company, Yahoo, Ernst & Young, Komli Media, Outbrain, and Times Internet.
Verma’s experience spans areas including P&L management, product marketing, go-to-market strategy, M&A valuation, due diligence, and post-merger integration.