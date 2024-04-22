Hafele India onboards Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador

Hafele has announced its collaboration with the cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar, as the brand ambassador for its Indian Subsidiary.
Revered internationally as the ‘God of Cricket’ and recognised worldwide for his outstanding performance over a career spanning 20 years, Tendulkar embodies excellence, integrity and a relentless pursuit of perfection – values that resonate with Hafele. As the new brand ambassador, Tendulkar will collaborate closely with Hafele to amplify the brand’s purpose, maximising the value of space and inspiring customers to elevate their spaces with Hafele’s interior solutions.
“We are honoured to welcome Sachin to the Hafele family,” said Frank Schloeder, Managing Director – Hafele South Asia. “We believe he is the perfect fit for our brand especially given his passion for cooking and preparing delicacies in his kitchen. Who better than him to bring our contemporary interior solutions to the forefront and highlight their efficient functionality, cutting-edge technology and enhanced aesthetics? Furthermore, his perseverance and attention to detail align perfectly with our brand values. With Sachin on board, we are eager to embark on this journey of inspiration and innovation, revolutionising the way people perceive and maximise the value of their space.”
Sachin Tendulkar expressing his enthusiasm, said, “I am very happy to be partnering with Hafele. We embarked on this journey because we felt there was a great value match between our teams. I have been passionate about food and cooking, and a good kitchen is what enables delicious joys for every family. With young Indians aspiring to be the best at everything they do, they seek solutions which are innovative and cutting-edge. While visiting Hafele’s Design Centre, I saw this in action. The brand philosophy of maximising the value of space stood out for me. I look forward to this relationship and wish the teams at SRT Sports Management (SRTSM) and Hafele all the very best as we continue to work closely on our joint objectives.”
The partnership between Hafele and Sachin Tendulkar marks the beginning of a chapter of inspiring customers to create homes that not only reflect their unique personalities but also enhance their everyday living.