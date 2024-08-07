Hakuhodo appoints Shweta Sharma as CEO of its MarTech Data Labs in India

Hakuhodo Data Labs India Pvt Ltd has unveiled its MarTech Data Labs in India. Leading the charge as CEO of Hakuhodo Data Labs India is Shweta Sharma, a renowned figure in the e-commerce industry and the Chief Business Officer of AdGlobal360 India.
This move is followed by the launch of e-Genie, an omnichannel e-commerce media optimization platform, incubated in partnerships with Global CPG Brands.
Developed through a collaborative effort between Hakuhodo Japan and AdGlobal360 Innovation Lab with sei-katsu-sha as its core philosophy, e-Genie is engineered to deliver Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS). It harnesses a plethora of raw, complex, and hybrid signals from campaigns across various platforms. It churns out insights that empower brands to optimise their budget utilisation and refine their pricing and promotion strategies across digital commerce platforms.
With a track record of spearheading products in eceCommerceommerce analytics and media optimizations, Shweta brings key expertise to her new role.
Kosuke Kataoka, Managing Director of Hakuhodo India, expressed his excitement on the launch and said, "We are very excited about the potential of the Indian Innovation Team in creating a niche global product. As Hakuhodo India, we are investing in adding high-tech product offerings to partner with our clients in their eCommerce growth" remarked Kataoka.
Shweta Sharma, added, "e-Genie gives the Power of eCommerce Media Optimization back to Brands. Many such tools were available for Digital Media Optimization but none for e-commerce. Our clients will achieve better reach and performance from the extensive rule library available off the shelf along with many other industry-first features. Furthermore, coupled with Digital Shelf Data, this will be a Potent BI platform for us to understand the Customer Purchase Drivers thereby helping our clients with gaining Market Share".