Hansa Research launches Ad impact measurement for digital videos

Hansa Research today announced the launch of an independent, subscription-based advertising impact measurement service for ads on digital video platforms. The study will enable brands to measure the impact of their advertising across digital video platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, OTT and other video channels viewed on the mobile screen.
Praveen Nijhara, CEO, Hansa Research, said, “The objective is to equip brands with meaningful insights that can enable clearer decision-making on media planning and campaign optimisation for digital video platforms. Insights on the Creative will be a bonus. There is a lot of investment going into these platforms, and an independent measure will help.”
The study will measure advertising impact while campaigns are live and against the brand’s specific target audience. With a sample of 2,500 respondents per month, aggregating 30,000 in a year, the study will be the largest of its kind. The sample will be across ten cities, comprising users aged 18 and above, and will be done through face-to-face interviews with physical verification of Apps on the mobile. Advertisers can subscribe to a one-month study for only Rs 9 lakh per brand. Only three brands will be studied during any one month. Subscription will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
The study will assess mind measures such as ad recall, message comprehension, relevance, likeability and purchase intent, along with detailed visibility into consumer viewing behaviour such as muting, skipping, fatigue, whether ads are noticed or ignored, and sharing and forwarding patterns. Developed in consultation with media planners, the study will provide information on the viewing environment, platform consumption and exposure frequency.
A key feature of the independent study is the Category Deep Dive, which places brand performance within a competitive context. This includes insights into category-level advertising recall, along with benchmarks versus others in the category.
Findings from an independent pilot study conducted among 3,000 respondents through face-to-face interviews reveal that consumers spend an average of 2.17 hours per day on mobile screens, while 78% of viewers skip ads during playback. Much of this viewing occurs in public or shared spaces, often on mute. Despite high exposure, brand recall remains limited, with respondents recalling an average of around 1.5 brands.