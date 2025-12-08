Harley-Davidson appoints Ahaan Panday as brand ambassador

Harley-Davidson has appointed Ahaan Panday as its first-ever Brand Ambassador, highlighting the actor’s rising influence on youth culture. The move comes as part of the brand’s efforts to engage younger audiences worldwide.
“Ahaan represents a fearless, future-ready global youth culture of India. His energy and authenticity align seamlessly with Harley-Davidson’s ethos of freedom on one’s own terms,” the company stated, noting the alignment between the actor’s public persona and the brand’s long-standing image.
YRF Talent, the management arm of Yash Raj Films, described Ahaan’s endorsement strategy as “selective but iconic,” indicating a careful approach to collaborations.
According to the company, Industry observers note that Bollywood is undergoing a generational shift, and Ahaan is seen as part of a new wave of actors gaining recognition for their work rather than legacy connections. He is described as “not tied to legacy, but aligned with how Gen Z visualises its own icons who make it big themselves with their sheer talent.”