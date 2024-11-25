Harsha Vardhan Agarwal takes over as FICCI President for 2024-25

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Emami, has been appointed the new President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for the 2024-25 term. The announcement was made during FICCI's 97th Annual General Meeting held in New Delhi, where Agarwal succeeded Anish Shah.
A second-generation leader of Emami Group, Agarwal has long been at the helm of the group's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. In a statement, FICCI highlighted Agarwal’s extensive experience across various sectors, with the release noting, "With his extensive multi-functional knowledge and experience, Agarwal spearheads the FMCG business of the Group as its Vice Chairman and Managing Director."
Agarwal, was named one of India’s top young business leaders in the 'Forty Under 40' list by The Economic Times and Spencer Stuart in 2016.
As part of the leadership reshuffle, FICCI also announced that Anant Goenka has been elevated to Senior Vice President, and Vijay Sankar has joined as Vice President. Goenka, Vice Chairman of the RPG Group, brings his leadership experience from his tenure at CEAT, while Sankar, Chairman of The Sanmar Group, adds his insight from a diverse industrial portfolio.
These leadership changes are expected to bring new energy and direction to FICCI’s efforts in promoting and advancing India's economic growth on the global stage.