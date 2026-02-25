Harshavardhan Chauhaan joins Metro Brands Limited as CMO

Harshavardhan Chauhaan has joined Metro Brands Limited as Chief Marketing Officer, he announced in a LinkedIn post.
He wrote, “Grateful for the opportunity to join Metro Brands as Chief Marketing Officer. The company’s scale, strong brand portfolio, and growth agenda present a significant opportunity to further strengthen brand, customer, and omnichannel capabilities. I look forward to working with the leadership team as we build the next phase of sustainable growth.”
Chauhaan moves to Metro Brands after founding Bharat YEF - Young Entrepreneurs Fund, an idea-stage investment initiative seeded with a $10 million personal commitment.
Earlier, he served as Global Chief Marketing and Brand Officer at Trident Group, where he led brand and digital initiatives across businesses. He was previously Chief Marketing and Omnichannel Officer at RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, overseeing marketing for Spencer’s Retail, Nature’s Basket and direct-to-consumer brands.
He has also held senior marketing and digital transformation roles at DLF Limited, led marketplace and category functions at ShopClues, and worked in strategy and category leadership positions at Godrej Group.
Earlier in his career, he worked with ITC Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Reckitt and Accenture in sales, marketing, product strategy and business intelligence roles.