Hashtag Orange announces Ankush Bhandarkar Director of Media, Mumbai

Integrated marketing agency Hashtag Orange has appointed Ankush Bhandarkar as Director - Media, as part of its ongoing regional expansion and increased focus on data-driven media strategies. He will be based in the company’s Mumbai office.
The Gurugram-headquartered firm has been expanding its footprint to meet growing demand for integrated media services. Bhandarkar’s appointment reflects the agency’s aim to strengthen its media capabilities across markets.
Bhandarkar brings over a decade of digital marketing experience, having held leadership roles at agencies including FoxyMoron, iProspect (Dentsu), and Madison Media. At FoxyMoron, he served as Associate Media Director, managing clients such as AO Smith and Vedant Fashions. Prior to that, at iProspect, he oversaw media strategies for brands including HDFC Bank and PNB MetLife. His experience also includes full-stack integrated media planning for Pidilite at Madison Media.
In his new role, Bhandarkar will lead Hashtag Orange’s media team, with a focus on performance-driven campaigns and data-led planning. He is expected to play a key role in optimising media investments and aligning strategies with client business goals. He will also be responsible for team development and supporting the company’s wider media expansion.
“We’re focused on our long-term vision to deepen media expertise by building an ecosystem of leaders who pair big-picture thinking with operational excellence and precision. Ankush’s ability to think strategically while delivering results makes him an ideal fit for where we’re headed as an agency,” said Ankush Vij, Co-Founder and Vice President - Media, Hashtag Orange, Gurugram.
“As audiences evolve, so must media, and that demands agility and insight to meet in the middle. Our aim isn’t just to deliver performance, but to drive enduring strategic value. Ankush exemplifies this mindset and we’re confident his leadership will help us set new industry standards,” said Umeish Shashidharan, Vice President - Media, Hashtag Orange, Mumbai.
Commenting on his appointment, Bhandarkar said, “Joining the team at Hashtag Orange allows me to contribute meaningfully to the ever-changing media ecosystem. I’m looking forward to building strategies that deliver impactful outcomes for clients, while also crafting experiences that engage with audiences across regions and platforms.”