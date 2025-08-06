Hashtag Orange bags digital mandate for Aparna Venster & Okotech

Integrated digital agency Hashtag Orange has secured the digital marketing mandate for Aparna Venster and Okotech, two flagship UPVC brands under Aparna Enterprises Ltd.
Through this partnership, Hashtag Orange is expected to drive end-to-end digital initiatives, including social media strategy, SEO and performance marketing aimed at strengthening the national presence of these Hyderabad-based brands.
Speaking on the partnership, Sannareddy Aparna Reddy, Director at Aparna Enterprises Ltd., said, “As we gear up for our next phase of growth, it is crucial to find a digital partner who understands both the category and the consumer mindset. We’re confident that Hashtag Orange’s strategic approach will help us reach new milestones.”
Aparna Venster, according to the agency, is set to expand beyond the South Indian market. The company currently operates a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad and an assembly unit in Bangalore.
Mukesh Vij, Founder of Hashtag Orange, said, “We’re excited to partner with Aparna Enterprises Ltd. to scale two of their marquee brands. Our focus will be on building a compelling digital narrative that matches the innovation and quality these brands represent.”
“Aparna Venster and Okotech are already leaders in their segment in the South,” said Alka Vij, Director, Hashtag Orange. She added, “Our goal is to amplify that success at a national level with insight-led, performance-driven campaigns.”