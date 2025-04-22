Hashtag Orange secures digital mandate for ROCA India

Marketing agency Hashtag Orange has secured a contract with sanitaryware manufacturer ROCA India to manage the latter's digital marketing strategy.
Under the agreement, the agency will be responsible for developing and implementing ROCA India's digital approach. This includes managing social media content, planning digital media buys, and undertaking search engine optimisation (SEO) efforts.
The objective of the partnership is to increase the brand's visibility in India and engagement with online audiences. ROCA, produces sanitaryware and states a focus on innovation and environmental considerations in its manufacturing processes. This engagement with Hashtag Orange represents the brands' move to increase its digital market activities.
Mukesh Vij, Founder of Hashtag Orange, reflected on this partnership, saying, "ROCA is more than a brand; it's a name that has established quality, innovation, and design excellence in the world of bathroom solutions for decades. We aim to enhance this legacy in the digital world by developing strategies that connect with digital-first consumers today in the Indian market. At Hashtag Orange, we are committed to the potential of stories and technology, and with ROCA, we have a thrilling chance to merge both into one to fuel engagement, awareness, and growth."
Echoing enthusiasm about the partnership, Vikrant Choudhary, Head of Brand Marketing, said, “Consumer behaviour is evolving rapidly, and online presence has never been more powerful. At ROCA India, we've always believed in innovation—not only in our products but also in how we engage with our consumers. Our collaboration with Hashtag Orange couldn't have come at a more opportune moment, as it aligns with our mission to create stronger relationships, drive recall, and apply data-driven intelligence to inform our digital destiny. We are eager to see this collaboration bring about a significant and compelling digital presence.”