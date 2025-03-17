Hashtag Orange appoints Kimline Dsouza as ECD, Swapnadip Mazumdar to lead South expansion

Hashtag Orange, an independent digital agency, marks its seventh anniversary with plans for expansion and leadership changes. The agency is setting up a new office in Bangalore as part of its growth strategy in South India.
As part of this expansion, the agency has appointed Swapnadip Mazumdar as Regional Head for the South Region and National Head of New Business Development. With over two decades of experience in marketing and brand communications, he has worked with companies across sectors, including automobiles, FMCG, and fashion. In his new role, he will focus on strengthening the agency’s presence in the South and exploring new business opportunities.
Mazumdar shared his excitement, stating, “This is an exciting time of growth and opportunity, and I’m thrilled to be part of a team that thrives on ambition, creativity. The energy here is truly inspiring, and I look forward to driving impactful brand partnerships while expanding our presence not only in the South but pan India.”
Additionally, the agency has appointed Kimline Dsouza as Executive Creative Director. She will lead the agency’s creative efforts, focusing on developing brand campaigns and marketing strategies.
Dsouza expressed her enthusiasm, adding, “Great storytelling isn’t just about creativity, it’s about building real connections. Today’s audience craves authentic storytelling and insightful narratives that truly make a difference. That’s exactly what Hashtag Orange is all about reinventing how brands engage in ways that matter. Excited to be part of this journey
Reflecting on this, Mukesh Vij, Founder of Hashtag Orange, said, “Seven years ago, we set out to create an agency that would push the boundaries of digital marketing, and today, we stand stronger than ever. Our expansion into the South and the addition of leaders like Swapanadip and Kimline signal our commitment to staying ahead in this rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. As we celebrate this anniversary, we remain focused on building meaningful brand experiences and driving impactful results for our clients.”