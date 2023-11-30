Havas acquires Klareco Communications

Havas today announces the acquisition of Klareco Communications, Singapore's homegrown agency to strengthen its global strategic communications advisory arm, H/Advisors, in Asia-Pacific.
This acquisition comes at a time when corporate reputation holds significance. As institutions and individuals face complex challenges posed by climate change, technological advancements, and geopolitical events, communicating strategically and protecting reputations on a global scale has become more crucial than ever. Recognised as a hub for business development and innovation, Singapore will be a critical base for H/Advisors to steer its international clients through this macroeconomic environment. It will also further strengthen Havas’ presence in Singapore through its integrated Village approach, adding new capabilities to better serve its clients.
Headquartered in Singapore, with a power base in Southeast Asia, the addition of Klareco Communications represents an important next step in H/Advisors’ strategic growth plan. On closing, the agency will be renamed H/Advisors Klareco. The agency is an advisor to multinationals and Asia headquartered companies, known for its work across the full spectrum of communications from protecting and elevating corporate reputations, advising on some of Singapore’s financial transactions and tackling the business challenges such as cyber-attacks.
This addition represents another milestone, following the launch of H/Advisors in Dubai earlier this year and the recent acquisitions of Australian Public Affairs, one of Australia’s public affairs agencies, and Cunha Vaz & Associados, Portugal’s PR and communications consultancy. Within one year of reorganizing, H/Advisors has evolved into a global network, present in 23 countries with 1,500 experts, becoming not only a leader in financial communications but also in public affairs and transformation advisory. This strategic move aligns with the increasing demand of clients seeking diversified support in their transformation journeys.
H/Advisors, Klareco and its senior management team will take on a role within the strategic advisory network. The local leadership includes CEO and Co-Founder Ang Shih-Huei, and Managing Director and Co-Founder Mark Worthington who will join the Asia board to help direct and lead the expansion of H/Advisors in Asia-Pacific.
Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and Global CEO, of Havas, and Chairman, of Vivendi, said: “Our partnership with Klareco allows us to draw on their breadth of experience and knowledge of the Asian market as we continue to expand our Havas presence in APAC. We are delighted to welcome the well-respected Klareco team onboard and look forward to achieving great things together.”
Stéphane Fouks, Executive Chairman, H/Advisors, and Vice President, Havas, said: “2023 has been an outstanding year of growth for H/Advisors, with the opening of our Dubai office and the acquisitions of CV&A (Portugal) & APA (Australia) and now our partnership with Klareco, which will strengthen our offering not only in APAC but globally. Klareco is the leading communications advisory in Southeast Asia, and we are delighted to welcome Shih-Huei, Mark, and the talent and experience they will bring to H/Advisors.”
Ang Shih-Huei, CEO and Co-Founder of H/Advisors Klareco said: “As an independent firm, we have already been working with some of the largest MNCs and leading Asian headquartered companies. H/Advisors allows us to deepen our core communications offering across corporate, financial, digital and public affairs, and expand our expertise in fast growing areas such as sustainability and change communications, to ensure we continue to deliver best practice for our clients. Our teams are excited for this new chapter ahead.”
Mark Worthington, Managing Director and Co-Founder of H/Advisors Klareco said: “We are delighted to partner with H/Advisors to enhance our standing as a landing point for international firms coming to, or expanding in Asia. Increasingly, boards and management face complex communications challenges as they expand internationally. We are excited to build on our offering to support these challenges, ensuring we have expertise and relationships in the markets our clients need.”