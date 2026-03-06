Havas acquires Styleheads, integrates agency with Havas Play in Germany

Havas has announced the acquisition of Berlin‑based cultural marketing agency Styleheads. Recognised for its strengths in cultural marketing, creator relations, and live activations, Styleheads will join Havas Media Network in Germany, where it will expand the capabilities of Havas’ global Play network. This integration will further support Havas Play to create content and experiences that connect people and brands through the passions that move them – music, sport, gaming, fashion and lifestyle.
As part of this integration, Havas Play and Styleheads will be brought together under a single leadership structure led by Styleheads Managing Director Eike Faecks, who will assume strategic and operational leadership of Havas Play across all German locations, unifying the Group’s activation, creator expertise, and cultural marketing under one vision.
Founded in 2001, Styleheads is a full‑service communications agency specialising in cultural marketing. The agency develops campaigns, events, and creator partnerships for leading brands across the fashion, lifestyle, FMCG, and entertainment sectors.
For Styleheads, joining Havas provides access to the Group’s global resources and network while preserving the agency’s cultural roots, Berlin base, and independent brand identity. The combined model brings together Styleheads’ strengths in culture, creators, and live activations with Havas Media’s integrated approach across media, data, and strategy, offering clients a more powerful and culturally relevant activation proposition.