Havas acquires Styleheads, integrates agency with Havas Play in Germany

As part of this integration, Havas Play and Styleheads will be brought together under a single leadership structure led by Styleheads Managing Director Eike Faecks.

Havas has announced the acquisition of Berlinbased cultural marketing agency Styleheads. Recognised for its strengths in cultural marketing, creator relations, and live activations, Styleheads will join Havas Media Network in Germany, where it will expand the capabilities of Havas’ global Play network. This integration will further support Havas Play to create content and experiences that connect people and brands through the passions that move them – music, sport, gaming, fashion and lifestyle. 

As part of this integration, Havas Play and Styleheads will be brought together under a single leadership structure led by Styleheads Managing Director Eike Faecks, who will assume strategic and operational leadership of Havas Play across all German locations, unifying the Group’s activation, creator expertise, and cultural marketing under one vision. 

Founded in 2001, Styleheads is a fullservice communications agency specialising in cultural marketing. The agency develops campaigns, events, and creator partnerships for leading brands across the fashion, lifestyle, FMCG, and entertainment sectors. 

For Styleheads, joining Havas provides access to the Group’s global resources and network while preserving the agency’s cultural roots, Berlin base, and independent brand identity. The combined model brings together Styleheads’ strengths in culture, creators, and live activations with Havas Media’s integrated approach across media, data, and strategy, offering clients a more powerful and culturally relevant activation proposition. 

"I am delighted to welcome Eike Faecks and the entire Styleheads team to the Havas family. Their leadership in cultural marketing and creator‑driven activations perfectly aligns with our ambition to build the most innovative and culturally relevant activation offer in the market. By joining forces with Havas Play, we are strengthening our experiential marketing vision in Germany and bringing even greater cultural relevance, creativity, and innovation to our clients," said Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas.
"With Styleheads, we are not only gaining one of the most innovative agencies in cultural marketing, but also the expertise to take our activation unit to the next level. Placing Havas Play under their leadership reflects the high quality and added value their team brings," said Sven Traichel, CEO and Country Manager of Havas Media Germany.
"We were looking for a partner who shares our philosophy while giving us room to grow. With Havas Media, we can combine our strengths in cultural marketing, full‑service communications, activations, and creator relations with media expertise and international reach. Taking on the leadership of Havas Play is a strong signal of confidence and a compelling next chapter for our team," said Eike Faecks, Managing Director of Styleheads.
