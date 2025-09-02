Havas Creative India elevates Anupama Ramaswamy as MD & CCO

Havas Creative India announced the appointment of Anupama Ramaswamy as Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer.
Sharing it in a post on her LinkedIn, Ramaswamy shared, “Charged and humbled by the faith Havas and Rana have placed in me. Leading Havas India as Managing Director & CCO is a privilege, but more importantly, it is a responsibility to build a culture where ideas win, people thrive, and coming to work is actually fun.”
Acknowledging the President and the MD & Chief Client Officer respectively, she wrote, “With Tina and Arindam supporting me, I’m confident we’ll make our mark as a force to be reckoned with. Thrilled to begin this new chapter with this amazing team.”
Before her elevation at the company, Ramaswamy had a career spanning over two decades in advertising. Her most recent stint before joining Havas in October 2022 was as Managing Partner and National Creative Director at Dentsu Creative. She has also held senior creative roles at several other agencies in India, including JWT, Lowe Lintas, Rediffusion Y&R, and FCB Ulka.
Throughout her career, she has worked on campaigns for brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Ikea, Vivo, Paytm, and Hindustan Times.