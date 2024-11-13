Havas CX expands into Southeast Asia with Singapore launch

Havas CX, continues its growth with an expansion into Singapore, strengthening its presence across Southeast Asia. With a network of 18 Havas Villages worldwide, including hubs in London, Paris, New York, and Mumbai, this expansion will bring together the UI/UX and experience of Think Design along with the capabilities of Ekino.
“Expanding our CX capabilities in Southeast Asia, with Singapore serving as the strategic hub, is a key part of our broader Converged growth strategy in the region”, shared Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, Southeast and North Asia (Japan & South Korea). “While we establish a robust UI/UX design capability through Think Design, in the coming months, we’ll be introducing more of Havas CX Network’s services into Southeast Asia, reinforcing our commitment to delivering transformative customer experiences in one of the world’s most dynamic digital economies.”
David Shulman, Global CEO of Havas CX Network, shared, "As brands seek to create deeper, more meaningful connections with their audiences, the need for seamless, integrated experiences has never been greater. By expanding our CX capabilities in Southeast Asia, starting with Singapore, we are reinforcing our dedication to customer-centric innovation throughout the region, providing solutions that resonate with audiences at every step of their digital journey.”
Think Design will work closely with BLKJ Havas, supported by Ekino’s tech capabilities to deliver, solutions that enable brands to better engage with their audiences. This will be jointly led by Deepali Saini, CEO of Think Design, and Rowena Bhagchandani, CEO of BLKJ Havas. Both will continue to report to Rana Barua.
On the launch, Saini and Bhagchandani shared, “We are excited to integrate our CX capabilities into the region, positioning Singapore as a leading hub for digital innovation to drive significant growth across the region.”