Havas forms global partnership with AI firm Ostro

Havas has announced a strategic investment and partnership with Ostro, an AI-powered engagement platform designed for the life sciences industry. The collaboration is part of Havas’ broader transformation strategy, which includes a €400 million investment in data, technology and artificial intelligence over four years.
Ostro, which is currently utilised by several biopharma companies, delivers personalised healthcare journeys by serving as an AI interface that connects life science companies with healthcare providers and patients. The platform supports dynamic, agent-led engagement while complying with regulatory standards and enabling implementation in eight weeks or less.
“This partnership helps scale agentic engagement. Ostro’s technology doesn’t just respond with static one-size-fits-all content; it is truly context-enabled,” said Ahmed Elsayyad, President & Co-Founder, Ostro. “It drives more intelligent, aligned engagement at every point in the healthcare journey.”
Havas CEO and Chairman Yannick Bolloré said: “At Havas, we are constantly seeking technologies that create meaningful value for our clients. Ostro represents a significant leap forward in intelligent brand engagement, making this strategic partnership a natural evolution of Havas’ Converged strategy and part of the Group’s expected €400 million investment in data, tech and AI over four years, as announced last year. This partnership aims to unlock new levels of insight, modular content delivery, and optimised omnichannel performance through Ostro’s cutting-edge solutions and Havas’ leading brand expertise.”
The agreement grants Havas access to Ostro’s platform across its global network, initially supporting clients of the Havas Health Network with plans for wider adoption across Havas Creative and Media Networks. The integration is expected to enhance content workflows, media targeting and omnichannel execution.
“This partnership reflects our dedication to creative innovation in health and wellness,” said Donna Murphy, Global CEO, Havas Health & Creative Networks. “By combining creativity with AI-powered intelligence, we’re empowering clients to deliver more relevant, personalised, and compliant experiences at scale.”
Advised by Houlihan Lokey, the investment marks a continuation of Havas’ recent efforts to strengthen its position in the AI and data-driven communications space.
“Ostro was built to make healthcare engagement more intuitive and personalised,” said Dr. Chase Feiger, CEO & Co-Founder, Ostro. “Partnering with Havas gives us a global platform to scale our vision with a team that shares our passion for redefining the future of brand experience through AI.”