Havas launches global AI portal AVA

Havas has announced the launch of AVA, a global large language model (LLM) portal, at the CES 2026 technology conference. The platform is designed to provide secure, centralised access to multiple advanced AI models for its teams and clients worldwide.
AVA is expected to begin rolling out this spring, with access expanding gradually across the agency offices and, later, to client partnerships. The portal will offer access to insights, AI agents and proprietary intelligence while maintaining safety and compliance standards. It will connect users to models including GPT-5, Claude Opus 4.5 and Gemini 3.
The launch builds on Havas’ Converged.AI initiative, introduced in 2024 to align AI tools and capabilities across markets. Havas said the initiative is supported by close to €1 billion in investment, including €600 million invested over the past decade and a further €400 million committed through 2027.
The announcement coincided with a CES keynote discussion featuring Havas Chairman and CEO Yannick Bolloré and Brand Leader Jim Stengel on the future of advertising. Bolloré said generative AI represents not only a technological shift but also an organisational and cultural change, with an emphasis on keeping human judgment and creativity central. He also said AI literacy and training are priorities for the agency.
Speaking at the event, Yannick Bolloré said, “At Havas, technology amplifies human creativity; it doesn’t replace it. We’re building an AI-driven, human-powered future where innovation and imagination work hand in hand to grow our clients’ brands in an increasingly complex world. In this context, AVA securely unifies leading AI in one portal for our teams and clients, driving efficiency, consistency, and innovation. It turns briefs into on‑brand creative solutions, optimises strategic planning, and accelerates production, all under enterprise‑grade security so teams can innovate without risk. AVA is a catalyst for reinventing collaboration and creativity.”