Havas Group India's CSO Anirban Mozumdar moves on

Anirban Mozumdar, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas has resigned from his position, signalling his departure from the role to pursue new opportunities or challenges. Prior to starting his role at Havas in 2023, he worked with 82point5, now working as an independent consultant and CSO on demand.
In the past, Mozumdar has worked with Chlorophyll Brand & Communications Consultancy, ITSA Brand Innovations, Publicis India, Mudra Communications, Leo Burnett and Rediffusion DY&R. His experience spans diverse categories and brands across B2C, B2B, and D2C sectors, including technology, industrial products, and core FMCG.
Additionally, as an entrepreneur and business leader, Mozumdar has played a pivotal role in scaling small businesses and brands through communication and brand consulting.