Havas India elevates Arindam Sengupta to Chief Client Officer

Havas India has elevated Arindam Sengupta as Chief Client Officer, with his earlier role as Managing Director.
Sharing it in a post on his LinkedIn, Sengupta wrote, “Thanks to Havas and Rana for the trust and belief in me. I am truly humbled and honoured to take on an additional role as Chief Client Officer, Havas Creative India, while continuing to lead Havas People India.”
He acknowledged his colleagues Anupama Ramaswamy and Tina Mansukhani Garg. “I look forward to working even more closely with you both to build future-ready work,” he wrote.
Sengupta added, “This is a great opportunity to deepen client relationships and drive impact across both creative and employer branding in collaboration with the wider Havas network.”
Before taking on his current role at Havas, Sengupta built over two decades of experience across global and Indian agencies. He began his career at Lowe Lintas, working on accounts such as Unilever, Britannia, Arvind Mills, Titan, and The Oberoi Hotels.
He later held roles at Saatchi & Saatchi as Account Supervisor. Sengupta then spent nearly a decade at TBWA\India, rising from founding member to Vice President, leading the agency’s South operations.
He went on to serve as Senior Vice President at Ogilvy before joining Havas in 2016.