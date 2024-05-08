Havas India elevates key leaders across the Havas Creative Network

Havas India has announced a significant leadership transition across three key agencies under the Havas Creative Network India umbrella, including Havas Worldwide India (creative), Conran Design Mumbai (brand design), and Havas CX India (customer experience).
Kundan Joshee, Managing Partner, Havas Worldwide India, has been promoted to Managing Director of the India operations.
Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India, will also mantle the additional responsibility of Joint Managing Director along with the CCO profile.
Geet Nazir, Managing Partner of Conran Design Mumbai, has been elevated to Managing Director of the agency.
Prashant Tekwani, Managing Partner, Havas CX India, has been elevated to Managing Director of both Havas CX India and Ekino (technology) India.
While Kundan Joshee, Geet Nazir and Prashant Tekwani will be based out of Mumbai, Anupama Ramaswamy will continue to be based out of Gurgaon. All four along with Sameer Tobaccowala, CEO, PR Pundit Havas Red (public relations), Archana Jain, CEO, of Havas People (employer branding), Deepali Saini, CEO, Shobiz (experiential) and Arindam Sengupta as Managing Director, and Prose on Pixels (production) will continue to report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia & North Asia (Japan & South Korea).
Conran Design Mumbai was launched in 2021 under the leadership of Geet Nazir. Over the past three years, the agency has built a roster of marquee clients including Zydus Lifesciences, PayU, Coca-Cola India, Nestle, and Usha Martin, to name a few. Recently, Havas launched the Conran Design Group network, a new global offering dedicated to brand and design, based on the long-standing expertise and talent at Conran Design Group, and W, Havas’ leading creative branding agency in France. Geet Nazir’s elevation comes at this critical juncture and will play a central role in scaling up the agency further.
Prashant Tekwani has been instrumental in building and leading Havas CX in India since 2020. Over the years, he has steadily built and consolidated the agency through a strong CX team along with Ekino, and some of the biggest clients including Bandhan Life (erstwhile Aegon Life), Bosch Mobility Services, Tata Steel, STT Telecommunications, Air Asia, to name a few. Going forward, with Prashant at the helm, Havas CX India is going to play a more critical role in the region and scale up its India operations by ramping up talent and expertise like CRM, technology, loyalty, etc.
In discussing the recent elevations, Rana Barua emphasised the strategic trajectory of the organisation, stating, "Over the past few years, our focus has been on enhancing our expertise and solidifying our position as the most progressive communications network in India. While our Media Network, under the leadership of Mohit Joshi, Uday Mohan, R Venkat, and Shibu Shivanandan, has thrived, Havas Creative Network India has grown exponentially both organically and inorganically and has built the creative repertoire of Havas India.”
"Kundan, Anupama, Geet, and Prashant have been instrumental in scaling up the operations of their respective agencies, demonstrating resilience and genuine leadership qualities," Rana continued. "As we transition towards a new phase of growth, I am confident that these four leaders will play an even greater role in driving our growth, both within India and on a global scale. Their dedication and leadership is paving the way for our future success. I wish them all the best."