Havas India launches incubation programme for women entrepreneurs

Havas India has launched an incubation program for women entrepreneurs called EmpowHers, in collaboration with Her Entrepreneurial Network (H.E.N), a community for women entrepreneurs.
The inaugural six-month program has been flagged off with 22 mentees and 11 mentors comprising senior leaders from across the Havas India network agencies. The program aims to propel these business leaders in the fields of marketing, branding, and business development through effective training and mentorship.
Havas India invited applications from H.E.N members to define their business challenges. These challenges were mapped with the expertise of Havas India and its agencies, and how its leaders could help these entrepreneurs in their business journey.
These 22 businesses cover various industries such as retail, healthcare, food, consulting, fashion, and lifestyle. Each business has a unique backstory, showcasing the determination of the entrepreneurs behind them. For instance, there's Dr. Sarah, aged 63, who founded Eevolve, a holistic healing centre, or Shikha, who started Shikha’s Kitchen during the Covid pandemic to support her family. Then there's Kirty Datar, known from Shark Tank, who founded CaneBOT, contributing to the diverse mix of EmpowHers. Through this program, mentors and mentees not only share technical knowledge but also collaborate on building these brands from the ground up.
Vandana Tilwani, CHRO, Havas India, says, “As we embark on the inaugural EmpowHers mentorship program, we embrace the entrepreneurial spirit that defines us at Havas India. As a family-run business, we understand the transformative power of nurturing initiatives from their inception. EmpowHers embodies our commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and empowerment, reflecting our dedication to see the growth of women in business and in entrepreneurship. We are proud to partner with H.E.N, and work with our leadership team in this journey of providing meaningful solutions, guidance, and mentorship to aspiring women who want to propel their business to the next phase.”
Priyanka Changia, Cofounder, Her Entrepreneurial Network, adds, “A shared vision to make an impact in the entrepreneurial journey of women brings Havas and HEN together. This collaboration brings the expertise of senior leaders to HEN members. The biggest challenge for any entrepreneur is marketing… the leadership of Havas brings immense experience and insight in marketing communication along with industry expertise. It has been a fabulous opportunity for 23 Hen members to get mentoring from such industry stalwarts. I am sure each of them will benefit greatly from their support and guidance.”