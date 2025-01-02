Havas Indonesia CEO Satyajit Sen steps down

Satyajit Sen, CEO of Havas Indonesia, has departed from the agency after a tenure that began in June 2020.
In a LinkedIn post, Sen shared his reflections on the role and said, "As I move onto the next step of my professional journey from Havas Indonesia - it's a rich and rewarding experience of new clients, new brands, a new market but the similar consumer emotions, similar media algorithms in bringing the brands and the consumers together, the same emotions of a market place- the haggle to the aha - the transaction to the bond...The journey made more rewarding with knowledge of multi market brands, clients, media, acquisitions and sales and importantly what does not work. And finally it's the people that we work with are the goldmines of our professional journey- colleagues through long hours, the media ecosystem with the knowledge and the support and the clients who support us to succeed."
Prior to joining Havas, Sen worked with Samsung India, where he led the Media Management function. His career also includes roles as CEO of ZenithOptimedia Group India, as well as positions at MediaCom India and Maxus.
With over three decades of experience, Sen has worked across various sectors, including technology, FMCG, healthcare, automotive, banking, finance, travel, and pharma.