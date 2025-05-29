Havas Media Network elevates Anuj Gupta to Senior Vice President

Anuj Gupta has been elevated to the position of Senior Vice President at Havas Media Network. Gupta, who has been with Havas for nearly four years, previously held the role of Vice President. He announced his promotion through a LinkedIn post.
Gupta has over 19 years of experience in the advertising and media industry, with experience in strategy, planning, and media buying. Over the course of his career, he has worked with a range of sectors including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), gaming, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, telecom, media, e-commerce, lifestyle, education, automobiles, hospitality, and healthcare.
Before joining Havas Media Network, Gupta held senior roles at several agencies, including DDB Mudra Group, Starcom Mediavest Group, Carat Media Services, and Mudra Max. His experience spans managing multi-category campaigns and driving strategies focused on brand launches, market share growth, and category expansion.
Throughout his career, Gupta has been involved in leading media planning and buying initiatives, coordinating with analytics teams to develop data-driven insights, and integrating multi-platform media strategies.