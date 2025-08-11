Havas Play India announces Uday Mohan as COO, appoints Prachi Narayan as Managing Partner

Havas Play India, the sports, entertainment, and content arm of Havas Media Network India, has announced a leadership transition on Monday. As part of this transformation, Uday Mohan will oversee both Havas Media India and Havas Play India as Chief Operating Officer. At the same time, Prachi Narayan has been elevated to Managing Partner, Havas Play India. In her new role, she is expected to report to Uday and drive the integrated Havas Play offering across its four core verticals, uniting content, culture, commerce and creativity.
Under Narayan, the entertainment vertical will be led by Abhay Kumar, AVP Head of Entertainment, who is expected to enable brands to embed into film, OTT, music and popular culture while also developing original IPs. Niharika Goswami, AVP Head of Content, will lead content to craft culturally relevant, influence-led storytelling for digital and social platforms. Additionally, the sports vertical will be led by Uditvanu Das, AVP Head of Sports, to deliver sports marketing, sponsorship and fan engagement strategies and lastly, the social will be led by Geetika Thakur, Sr. VP Head of Social.
Speaking about the transition, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “This new structure is a strategic step forward in making our operations sharper, simpler, and faster. It reflects our belief in nurturing internal talent and our long-term commitment to integrated growth. With Havas Play India expanding its scope and structure, we are ready to meet the moment with solutions that blend storytelling, culture, and performance.”
Uday Mohan, COO, Havas Media India and Havas Play, added, “The evolution of Havas Play is rooted in our ambition to create deeper, more meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. By unifying our content, culture, and commerce ecosystems, we’re building a future-ready model that’s agile, collaborative, and focused on delivering value at every touchpoint. I’m excited to work closely with Prachi and the vertical leads as we take Havas Play India to its next chapter.”