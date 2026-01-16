Havas chosen for new EU communication framework contract

Havas has been selected under a new European Commission framework contract to support communication work for the Commission and its main Directorates-General. The contract will run for five years and covers assignments within EU member states and beyond.
The framework allows the agency to work on specific communication missions for European institutions. It has previously carried out assignments for the European Commission.
The work will be coordinated by Havas Paris and draw on the group’s agency network across the European Union, combining central strategy with local execution.
Speaking about the development, Julien Carette, CEO of Havas Paris, said, “Europe’s strength lies in its diversity. The strength of European communication lies in its ability to build connection, meaning and understanding between institutions and citizens.”
Under the framework, the agency will support communication around a range of European public policies, including employment, justice, health, defence, and economic and social transition. The mandate also covers areas such as the protection of freedoms, shared values and the rule of law.
The agency’s approach aims to bring together strategic, creative and media capabilities, supported by its H/Advisors advisory network, which works on reputation, influence and public diplomacy.
Raphaël de Andréis, CEO of Havas Creative Europe, said, ““What major institutions are looking for today are partners capable of understanding complexity, grasping its human implications, and translating it into clear and accessible narratives. This is precisely what our integrated model enables.”
The agency’s European presence includes headquarters in Paris, a listing on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, and agencies operating across the 27 EU member states.
Stéphane Fouks, Chairman of H/Advisors and Executive Vice President of Havas Group, said, “Being a European group today means embracing a particular responsibility: to defend a model founded on dialogue, democracy and openness to the world.”
The framework contract reflects confidence from European institutions in its ability to handle complex, multi-country communication assignments.