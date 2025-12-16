Havas Play launches in Belgium with DIGIZIK acquisition

Havas has acquired Belgian entertainment marketing agency DIGIZIK, expanding its experiential marketing offering and launching Havas Play in Belgium.
The acquired agency will join Havas Media Network’s experiential arm and operate as ‘DIGIZIK by Havas Play.’ The move extends the agency’s global Play network, which focuses on content and experiences linked to culture, music, sport, gaming, fashion and lifestyle.
Founded in 2011 by François Charles and Grégory Lefillatre, the acquired agency’s portfolio includes entertainment, music and culture-led marketing. Its client list includes Universal Music, BNP Paribas Fortis, Red Bull, Warner Music, Picon (Campari Group), Hey! (Orange), John Martin Brewery and G-Shock (Casio), as well as Belgian public broadcaster RTBF and transport operator STIB/MIVB.
Havas Belgium includes Havas Media Network Belgium, led by co-CEO Hugues Rey; Boondoggle Havas, led by co-CEO Stijn Cox; and H/Advisors Brussels, headed by Helena Walsh. Cultural and entertainment services will be supported by Converged.AI, the agency’s global technology platform.
Commenting on the development, Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO of Havas, said, “I am thrilled to welcome François, Grégory and the entire DIGIZIK team to the Havas family. This acquisition perfectly illustrates our Converged.AI strategy: integrating creative excellence, capabilities and talent with the power of our AI-driven technology and data. With DIGIZIK joining Havas Play, we unite global activation expertise with DIGIZIK’s unrivaled expertise in music, entertainment and cultural storytelling, bringing world-class creativity and innovation to the Belgian market.”
François Charles and Grégory Lefillatre, now co-managing directors of DIGIZIK by Havas Play, added, “This is a unique opportunity to elevate DIGIZIK to a new level. With DIGIZIK’s legacy, Havas Play’s global expertise in activating major cultural and sports properties, and the power of Converged.AI, we are ideally positioned to help our clients transform audiences into engaged communities and create memorable experiences at the intersection of entertainment and culture.”
Hugues Rey, co-CEO of Havas Belgium, said, “This acquisition firmly establishes Havas Belgium in entertainment marketing. DIGIZIK represents the genuine connection between brands and passionate audiences. Our approach is built on three complementary levers: Connection, to identify relevant cultural insights; Control, to orchestrate touchpoints at the right moment; and Content, to deliver what audiences truly seek. This integration transforms creative promise into measurable performance.”