Havas Play COO R. Venkatasubramanian steps down

R. Venkatasubramanian has resigned from his role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Havas Play, a specialist division of Havas Media Network India. The reasons for his departure and his future plans have not yet been disclosed publicly.
Venkatasubramanian had been associated with Havas Media India for more than a decade across two separate stints. He was appointed COO of Havas Play in May 2024, having previously served as Managing Director of the division and President, Investments at Havas Media India.
Havas Play was launched in India in 2023 as part of a global rebranding initiative that consolidated Havas Sports & Entertainment, Havas Content, and Cake India into a single unified entity. The division focuses on delivering brand experiences across sports, entertainment and culture.
During his tenure, Venkatasubramanian played a key role in establishing a strategic partnership with SG Sports and Entertainment (SGSE), founded by tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi. The collaboration aimed to create premium sports and entertainment intellectual properties (IPs) spanning football, squash, hockey, chess, table tennis and tennis.
As of now, Havas Media Network India has not announced a successor for the COO role at Havas Play. The company has also not released an official statement regarding Venkatasubramanian’s resignation.