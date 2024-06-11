Havas Play inks strategic partnership with SGSE

Havas Play has entered into a strategic partnership with SG Sports, Media and Entertainment (SGSE), an arm of the APL Apollo Group. SGSE, helmed by tennis icon Mahesh Bhupathi as Chief Executive Officer, aims at elevating the Indian sports and entertainment landscape.
This collaboration is a significant step for Havas Play as it continues to harness and enhance fandom experiences following several recent successful activations including the Ganga Kinare Music Festival in Varanasi that focussed on conserving River Ganga for future generations, the Maritime 10k Challenge in Mumbai that sought to galvanise individuals and corporations alike towards a cleaner and healthier marine ecosystem and, most recently, facilitating the strategic collaboration between IPL team Lucknow Super Giants and Valvoline as its Official Lubricant Partner.
As part of the strategic partnership, Havas Play will assist SGSE in executing premium entertainment and sports IPs spanning football, squash, hockey, chess, table tennis and tennis.
Mahesh Bhupathi, CEO, SGSE, said, “We have always had a clear vision on building a comprehensive and sustainable sports and entertainment story and believe it is the right time to do this at scale in India. We look forward to working closely with Havas Play and tapping into their extensive network to make this happen.”
R. Venkatasubramanian, Chief Operating Officer, Havas Play said, “Embarking on this strategic journey with SGSE, a visionary in the sports and entertainment realm, is a testament to Havas Play's commitment to elevating meaningful experiences and fostering innovation in the country’s cultural landscape. With Mahesh Bhupathi's leadership and our shared vision, we're poised to create immersive fan engagements through premium IPs, reshaping India's sports and entertainment ecosystem for generations to come."