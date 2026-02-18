Havas posts €2.78 billion net revenue in 2025

Havas reported net revenue of €2,783 million for 2025, supported by organic growth of 3.1%, as the company continued to execute its strategic transformation and AI-led roadmap.
The company also recorded net income of €210 million, reflecting an 11.1% increase year-on-year. According to the group, all regions contributed positively to organic growth in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Europe, which accounts for 50% of total net revenue, delivered 2% organic growth for the full year, with markets such as Spain, Italy and Portugal showing stronger momentum towards the end of the year. North America, contributing 34% of revenue, posted solid growth of 4.9%, driven by performance across media and creative businesses.
The APAC and Africa region contributed 9% of total revenue, registering 1.7% organic growth, supported by continued expansion in India. Latin America also returned to growth, recording 3.6% organic growth for the year.
Commenting on the results, Chairman and CEO Yannick Bolloré said 2025 marked the company’s first full year as a listed entity and a transformative phase, highlighted by the rollout of its Converged.AI operating system and delivery of strong financial guidance.