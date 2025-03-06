Havas reports €2.74 billion revenue amid 0.8% organic decline in 2024

Havas has reported a record net revenue of 2,736 million euros for the fiscal year 2024, reflecting a 1.5% increase compared to 2023. The company's adjusted EBIT reached an all-time high of 338 million euros, with a net cash position of 211 million euros.
In terms of organic growth, the company posted a decline of 0.8% for the full year compared to 2023, improving from a 2.3% drop in the third quarter. The company's growth was bolstered by acquisitions, contributing a positive 2.5% to net revenue.
The company experienced strong regional growth in 2024, with Latin America leading at 14.7% organic growth, driven by double-digit increases in Havas Creative and Havas Media Networks. Europe posted a 1.2% rise, supported by Olympic-related momentum in France, while Asia-Pacific and Africa recorded 1.1% growth, led by Havas Media and Havas Health.The United Kingdom, however, experienced a downturn, largely attributed to challenges faced by Havas Health and Havas Creative.
The company has maintained a strong focus on India, securing key client partnerships and expanding its digital and health networks to bolster its market presence, with its operations contributing to the broader Asia Pacific region's growth. The company continues to leverage its media and health networks to strengthen its position in the Indian market.
Havas' Converged strategy, launched in June 2024, played a central role in its growth plans. The strategy integrates data, technology, and AI, with a 400 million euro investment planned from 2024 to 2027 to enhance client solutions. Havas AI, a dedicated AI offering, has been introduced to provide consulting, proprietary products, and delivery services.
The company completed six acquisitions in 2024, including Wilderness and Ledger Bennett in the UK, TED Consulting in France, Liquid in the Middle East, Hotglue in Australia, and DPMG in the UK. These acquisitions align with Havas' focus on digital, data, and AI-driven services.
Looking ahead to 2025, the company aims for net revenue organic growth above 2%, compared to the 0.8% decline recorded in 2024, with an adjusted EBIT margin target between 12.5% and 13.5%. The company also plans to maintain a dividend payout ratio of around 40%.
Proposals for the next General Shareholders’ Meeting, scheduled for 28 May 2025, include an ordinary dividend of 8 cents per share, a share buyback programme of up to 10% of issued share capital, and a reverse share split consolidating 10 ordinary shares into one.
“We are excited about the future and confident in our ability to accelerate in an evolving market,” said Yannick Bolloré, CEO and Chairman of Havas. “By leveraging our standout creativity, talent, integrated capabilities, and innovative solutions, we can continue to excel as a dedicated business partner to our clients.”