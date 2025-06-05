Havas strengthens North American presence with Enverta Digital acquisition

Havas has acquired Toronto-based Enverta Digital, a customer relationship management (CRM) and digital transformation company, in a move aimed at expanding its customer experience (CX) capabilities across North America.
The acquisition supports Havas’ broader Converged strategy, which places customer experience at the centre of its creative and technological operations. Enverta Digital, which also operates in Poland, will become part of Havas CX Canada, one of the company’s key centres of excellence for customer experience in the region.
Founded in 2021, Enverta has built a client portfolio and reputation for integrating with marketing, business, and technology teams. It brings experience in implementing marketing technology platforms including Salesforce, Adobe, Microsoft and Braze.
Havas noted that the partnership builds on an existing working relationship between the two companies, with prior case studies demonstrating the effectiveness of the collaboration. The acquisition is expected to create new business opportunities, particularly in the US market, and support scalable delivery through Enverta’s offshore team in Poland.
“I’m delighted to welcome Jacob and the entire Enverta Digital team into the Havas family. This addition represents a meaningful step forward in our ongoing mission to redefine and elevate customer experience,” said Yannick Bolloré, CEO and chairman of Havas. “By placing CX at the core of our Converged strategy, this move underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and strengthens our ability to lead in the CX space with transformative, tech-enabled solutions that are fully integrated across our service offerings.”
Alex Chepovetsky, president of Havas CX Canada, said: “By integrating Enverta’s CRM expertise with the creative prowess and technological strength of Havas’ CX division, we are uniquely positioned to deliver end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful engagement and business growth.”
Jacob Ciesielski, founder and CEO of Enverta Digital, added: “Our focus on CRM and digital enablement aligns seamlessly with Havas’ commitment to delivering holistic, customer-centric solutions. This partnership will allow us to combine Havas’ global resources and creative expertise with our strengths to deliver a full service digital offering, centered on driving highly-personalised consumer experiences across all touchpoints and channels.”
Enverta’s recurring revenue model is expected to complement Havas’ expanding CX operations, bolstering its integrated marketing services in North America.