HCLSoftware appoints Shubhangi Mehta as Director - Marketing

Shubhangi Mehta has joined HCLSoftware as Director - Marketing as per her announcement made on LinkedIn. Mehta used to lead Soroco as Marketing- Head Brand, Communications & Digital for over two years.
With 15 years of experience, Mehta began her career at Thompson Reuters and went on to work at companies like Haymarket Media Group, India Law offices, NFX Digital, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and GoodWorker. She was also the founder of Digital decaf, a creative digital marketing agency.
She has diverse experience spearheading strategic marketing endeavours spanning SaaS, Healthcare, FMCG, Oil & Gas, and other sectors.