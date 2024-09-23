Health Ministry proposes anti-tobacco ads for OTT platforms

The Union Health Ministry recently unveiled draft amendments to anti-tobacco regulations, specifically for over-the-top (OTT) platforms. These amendments outline stricter rules for the display of anti-tobacco messages in online content. Under the proposed rules, all films, both Indian and foreign, released or published after September 1, 2023, regardless of their Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) status, must feature anti-tobacco health spots. These spots should be a minimum of 30 seconds in duration, to be displayed at both the beginning and middle of the film.
Additionally, the proposal includes a requirement for static anti-tobacco health warnings. These should appear prominently at the bottom of the screen during any scenes that depict the use of tobacco products in films or online content. The amendments are part of 'The Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Amendment Rules, 2024.' This proposal is an addition to the anti-tobacco rules issued by the ministry in May of the previous year.
In 2023, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya raised concerns about rising tobacco consumption among the youth and called for a nationwide awareness campaign, proposing a 'Lok Bhagidari' initiative under 'Jan Abhiyaan'. He also introduced new OTT guidelines requiring health spots, warnings, and disclaimers for tobacco use in online content, with strict prohibitions on product placement and penalties for non-compliance.
The new rules also apply to online curated content showing tobacco products. Publishers of such content will be required to include 30-second anti-tobacco health spots both at the beginning and the middle of films, as well as static anti-tobacco warnings during any scenes featuring tobacco use.