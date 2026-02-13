Healthy Master ropes in Harshit Rana as brand ambassador

Healthy Master has announced the appointment of Indian bowler Harshit Rana as its brand ambassador.
The nutritious snacking brand said the partnership will be supported by a digital and social media campaign titled ‘Match Buddy,’ launched during the ongoing cricket season. The campaign carries the message #MakeASwitch and encourages consumers to replace processed snacks with what the brand describes as clean-label alternatives.
Commenting on the association, Tarun Agrawal, Co-Founder & CEO, Healthy Master, said, “At Healthy Master, we believe that healthier habits are built through small, intentional choices every day. Harshit’s journey reflects resilience, discipline, and an optimistic drive to come back stronger. His mindset aligns closely with how we think about food: honest, balanced, and sustainable. Through the ‘Match Buddy’ campaign, we want to inspire people to make mindful swaps in their snacking routines.”
Commenting on the partnership, Harshit Rana said, “Healthy Master stands for thoughtful nutrition and consistent quality, which are important aspects of an athlete’s daily routine. The brand’s approach to clean ingredients and mindful snacking fits well with the discipline required at a professional level, both on and off the field. I’m pleased to be associated with Healthy Master and to work together on promoting informed food choices. I also appreciate the support and representation provided by LegaXy in shaping this association.”
The campaign featuring Rana will be promoted across digital platforms through short-format videos and social media content featuring Rana in off-field settings.
The partnership was facilitated by LegaXy, which represents Rana. Amitesh Shah, Founder & CEO of LegaXy, said, “Harshit represents the next generation of Indian athletes, focused, disciplined and deeply connected to his roots. His association with Healthy Master brings together an athlete committed to performance and a brand centred on everyday nutrition and consistency.”