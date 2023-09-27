Hearth Ventures appoints Tute Consult as its communications partner

Hearth Ventures has appointed Tute Consult as its strategic communications partner. This move would help their mission to support sustainable innovation and growth extend engagement with the ecosystem, and provide the necessary visibility and impetus to the 3C sector.
Hearth Ventures has a portfolio that includes enterprises such as Shobitam Inc, Kadam Haat, Design Trade Services, and Relove.
Tute Consult would be playing a role in boosting Hearth Ventures' purpose and success stories. Tute Consult will work closely with Hearth Ventures to design and implement strategic communication strategies to promote awareness about its investments, efforts, and contributions to attaining the Global Sustainable Development Goals in India.
“This association with Tute Consult is a strategic step towards our mission to enhance awareness of the immense untapped potential in the creative, cultural and circular economy (3C) sectors and its direct impact on India’s inclusive and equitable economic growth. These sectors include better for planet solutions made in India for the world. Sustainable fashion & decor, artful jewelry, natural fibre-based products , biodegradable and zero waste consumer goods across d2c brands, marketplaces and technology enablers are some examples driving for responsible production and consumption, a key SDG. ”, said Shefali Chhachhi, Co-founder & Partner, Hearth Ventures.
Commenting on the new win, Komal Lath, Founder, Tute Consult said, "We are excited to be partnering with Hearth Ventures' for their communications. Hearth Ventures is paving the way for long-term growth and the preservation of India's rich cultural heritage. As a company we always have believed in enterprises that support ESG goals and also hence also have strategic investments in like-minded brands. We are looking forward to communicating an effective narrative about their initiatives to a global audience and sharing our expertise with their partner companies."