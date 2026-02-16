Heineken to cut up to 6,000 jobs globally amid slowing beer demand

Global brewing giant Heineken has announced plans to cut between 5,000 and 6,000 jobs worldwide over the next two years, as it responds to slowing beer demand and steps up productivity initiatives.
The job cuts will impact nearly 7% of the company’s global workforce of around 87,000 employees. The move is part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at strengthening operations, unlocking savings, and redirecting investments toward priority brands and growth markets.
According to the company, the restructuring is closely tied to its EverGreen 2030 strategy, which focuses on digitalisation, artificial intelligence-led efficiencies, and a more centralised operating model. Around 3,000 roles are expected to shift into business services, where technology is expected to play a larger role. The brewer aims to generate annual productivity savings of €400–500 million through these measures.
The move comes after a 2.4% decline in beer volumes in 2025, as consumers in several markets cut back spending amid economic pressures. Despite this, the company reported a 4.4% rise in organic operating profit, driven by pricing and cost controls.
The restructuring also reflects broader shifts in the global brewing sector, with companies facing increased competition from alternative beverages, health-conscious consumption trends, and evolving consumer preferences.