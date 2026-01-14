Helium AI names Sheetal Patole as co-founder

Helium AI, an artificial intelligence platform developed by Neural Arc, has appointed Sheetal Patole as co-founder.
Patole brings more than two decades of experience in AI, data and digital transformation across sectors, including banking, financial services, consulting and technology. Her appointment comes as organisations increasingly seek to move beyond AI experimentation toward systems that can be used reliably in daily operations.
Commenting on the appointment, Aniket Tapre, Founder and CEO, Neural Arc, said, ‘Sheetal brings deep experience in building and operating AI systems across global organisations, with a strong focus on trust, accountability, and real business outcomes. Her ability to connect technology with practical needs across diverse markets aligns closely with how Helium AI is built, as a platform designed for consistent, dependable use at scale. As we continue to grow Helium AI globally, her leadership will play a key role in shaping how the platform is adopted and trusted across organisations."
In her new role, Patole will lead the evolution of Helium AI’s execution model. She will also focus on shaping how the platform is applied across workflows and decision-making environments, with an emphasis on governance, transparency and long-term resilience.
Speaking on her new role, Sheetal Patole said, “AI today is no longer about experimentation alone; it is about building systems that are value-driven, useful, safe, and dependable. This marks a major step forward and reflects the scale of ambition and responsibility at this stage. The focus is on developing AI grounded in real-world applications. I look forward to working closely with Aniket and the team to support global expansion, including the continued evolution of Helium AI as a platform focused on delivering long-term value. Together, the aim is to move AI beyond pilots and build technology that delivers measurable impact with trust, transparency, and accountability at its core.”
Patole has previously held senior leadership roles, including strategist at Infosys, Chief Data and Information Officer at Barclays, and Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Macquarie Bank. Earlier in her career, she worked with consulting firms PwC, Deloitte and EY.
She has led global teams and worked with senior executives and regulators on AI and data initiatives.