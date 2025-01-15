Hemant Arora appointed VP Global Ad Sales Business at Truecaller

Truecaller, the communications platform, announced the appointment of Hemant Arora as Vice President, Global Ad Sales Business. With this addition to its leadership team, the platorm aims to further strengthen its position in the ads business.
With over 2 decades of experience in driving high-growth revenue strategies and managing global operations, Arora has worked with companies such as TikTok, Times Network, Dainik Bhaskar Group, NDTV Media and Discovery Networks South Asia. In his previous role at TikTok, he was heading global accounts for Europe, APAC and METAP regions.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Hemant Arora, Vice President, Global Ad Sales Business, Truecaller said, "With a global active user base of over 425 million people, Truecaller is uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, trust, and communications. I am excited to join the team and look forward to driving impactful growth and deepening our partnerships, globally."
"Hemant’s proven track record of building scalable revenue models and his deep understanding of global markets make him the ideal leader to drive Truecaller’s ad sales strategy,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller. His appointment will further strengthen our vision to revolutionise how brands connect with consumers and unlock the full potential of our platform for advertisers across the globe."