Henrique Braun to take over as Coca-Cola CEO in March 2026

The Coca-Cola Company announced that its board of directors has elected Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Henrique Braun as CEO, effective March 31, 2026. Braun will succeed James Quincey, who will transition to Executive Chairman after serving as CEO for nine years.
The board also plans to nominate Braun to stand for election as a director at the company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareowners. As CEO, Braun will focus on opportunities to build on this strong foundation. His priorities include seeking the best growth opportunities worldwide; driving the company to get even closer to consumer needs; and leveraging technology as an enabler of business performance and growth.
Braun has held multiple leadership roles at Coca-Cola since joining the company in Atlanta in 1996, rising through positions in supply chain, business development, marketing, innovation, general management and bottling operations across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.
Most recently, he has served as EVP and COO since January 1, 2025, overseeing all global operating units, and previously as EVP in 2024. From 2023 to 2024, he was Senior Vice President and President of International Development, managing seven of the company’s nine operating units. Before that, he led the Latin America operating unit from 2020 to 2022, the Brazil business unit from 2016 to 2020, and served as President for Greater China & South Korea from 2013 to 2016.
“I’m honoured to take on this new role and have tremendous appreciation for everything James has done to lead the company,” Braun said. “I will focus on continuing the momentum we’ve built with our system. We’ll work to unlock future growth in partnership with our bottlers. I’m excited about the future of our business and see huge opportunities in a fast-changing global market.”
Quincey will step down as CEO after a successful tenure. He has led the transformation of the business as a total beverage company, driven by a focus on staying closely connected to consumers. Under his leadership, the company has added more than 10 additional billion-dollar brands.
He has reshaped the company’s strategy and operating model to create a more agile, networked company, including a focus on digital transformation and modernised marketing. He also led the company through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quincey became CEO of Coca-Cola in 2017 and Chairman in 2019, having joined the company in 1996 and rising through global leadership roles across Latin America, Europe and Mexico. Before becoming CEO, he served as COO and President, and previously led the Europe Group, the Northwest Europe and Nordics unit, and earlier the South Latin and Mexico divisions. Prior to Coca-Cola, he was a partner at strategy consultancy The Kalchas Group. He also serves on the boards of Pfizer Inc., The Consumer Goods Forum, and the NYSE Board Advisory Council.
“I’m stepping down as CEO after a 30-year career with the company, and I have an appreciation of what a privilege it has been to serve this great and enduring business,” Quincey said. “Henrique is a trusted and highly experienced business partner, and he’s the right leader to steer the company and the Coca-Cola system for future growth and success.”
“James Quincey is a transformative leader,” said David Weinberg, Coca-Cola’s lead independent director. “James set and executed a strategy that has built Coca-Cola’s status as a global leader. James will continue to be very active in the business through his role as Executive Chairman. We are confident that Henrique Braun will build on the company’s existing strengths to unlock more growth opportunities and increase the power of the incredible Coca-Cola system.”
Weinberg said the company is looking forward to a seamless transition in management.
“On behalf of the board, I thank James for his outstanding leadership,” Weinberg said. “James has done what a strong CEO should do – he has focused on the future and developing and empowering the next set of leaders who will take Coke forward. Henrique has shown that he is the right leader for the future of Coca-Cola.”