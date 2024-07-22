Hero Motocorp bags the platinum A’ Design Award for The Surge S32

Hero MotoCorp has been honoured with the Platinum A’ Design Award in the Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design category for its mobility solution - Surge S32.
The A' Design Award, being a respected recognition in vehicle design, celebrates works that benefit our society, thereby positioning the Surge S32 as a design that aligns with current industry trends and advances vehicle design standards. Additionally, this recognition highlights the Surge S32's practical benefits, including its adaptability to various terrains and user-friendly customization features.
The development of the Surge S32 began nearly four years ago under 'Hero Hatch,' Hero MotoCorp's in-house incubation center formed to foster a culture of innovation within the organization. Teams under Hero Hatch, composed of the company's existing talent, work with the spirit of a start-up while leveraging organization-wide resources. The Surge S32 was designed by a talented team including Gaurav Dadheech, Satyendra Dhar Dwivedi, Rajat Bhardwaj, Prasanjeet Kumar, Sunil Nalawade, Deepak Chaudhry, Sunil Patel, Vishal Arora, Sunny Kumar Singh, Saurabh Kulkarni, and Deepanshu Gupta.
The standout feature of the Surge S32 is its unique ability to seamlessly transform between a two-wheeler and a three-wheeler in just three minutes. Moreover, Surge S32 not only demonstrates Hero MotoCorp's commitment to sustainable mobility solutions but also addresses core mobility challenges through its multipurpose and modular approach.