Hero Motocorp unveils its first-ever Premia store in New Delhi

Hero MotoCorp has announced the recent opening of its first-ever ‘Premia’ store in New Delhi. While eight of Hero MotoCorp's latest models are available at the Hero Premia store, it's set to be an experience with exclusive areas for Hero, VIDA and Harley-Davidson.
The inauguration ceremony saw Dr. Pawan Munjal, the Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, taking centre stage to hand over the keys to the customers of the Mavrick 440, VIDA V1, and Harley-Davidson X440. While selling motorcycles wasn't the only goal; the launch also aimed at establishing trusting relationships and maintaining its position in the industry.
With models like the Mavrick 440, Harley-Davidson X440, Karizma XMR, Xpulse 200 4V, Xtreme 160R, and VIDA V1, visitors can explore a world of high-end vehicles. Additionally, with their extensive selection of Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson products and accessories in this new location, the stores are now the new go-to for everything amazing, whether you're a beginner or an established rider.
Hero MotoCorp is on a mission to elevate the customer experience with its rapidly expanding network of Premia stores. With nearly 40 locations spanning 35 cities, they’re not just growing, they're transforming the customer experience. They're raising the bar for what consumers expect from their goods and services, and it all comes down to giving more people accessibility to that excellent experience.
Additionally, Hero MotoCorp's Premia stores are all about customer service. Forget about just purchasing a bike; these shops provide a comprehensive experience with Premia Sales experts who provide you with individualised guidance and solutions. The main objective is to guarantee that you have a memorable, excellent service experience rather than merely a fantastic ride.
Hero MotoCorp's new Premia store in New Delhi represents a major advancement in the company’s premiumization journey. By combining customer service with innovative product offerings, Hero MotoCorp has set new standards in the premium motorcycle and scooter market. It's more than just a shop; it's the ambiance that's reshaping the luxury motorbike and scooter market.