Hero Realty appoints Karan Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer

Hero Realty, a Hero Enterprise business, has appointed Karan Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer. The move is important as the company gears up for growth, focusing on sustainable, community-centric developments.
Madhur Gupta, CEO of Hero Realty, welcomed the appointment, saying, "Karan's experience will be crucial in enhancing our brand's presence and customer-centric initiatives and ensuring customer-centric growth as we strive to set new benchmarks in contemporary, eco-friendly living spaces."
On joining Hero Realty, Kumar expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "It is a privilege to be in a position to contribute to Hero Realty's vision of creating contemporary, innovative, and sustainable homes that resonate with modern aspirations while fostering health, harmony, and community partnerships, aligned with our Chairman's vision."
Previously, Kumar served as the first Chief Marketing Officer for DLF Residential. He has also held senior leadership roles across various organisations, including Chief Marketing Officer at BPTP Ltd. and ART Fertility Clinics, as well as Chief Brand & Marketing Officer at Fabindia. At ITC Limited, Kumar spent over 15 years leading marketing, e-commerce, portfolio strategy, and digital retail experiences.