HGS Interactive secures social media mandate for Rallis India

HGS Interactive, the digital marketing arm of Hinduja Global Solutions, has secured the social media mandate for Rallis India.
Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, operates in the agri-input sector with businesses spanning crop protection, seeds and plant growth nutrients.
Under the mandate, the agency is expected to manage the brand’s social media presence, including content development, campaign execution and integrated communication initiatives.
Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Arpita Pattanaik, Business Analyst and Corporate Communications, Rallis India, said, “Our digital marketing vision has been to build deeper engagement with farmers and stakeholders, while positioning Rallis as an innovative and trusted partner in Indian agriculture. With HGS Interactive’s expertise in social media and digital storytelling, we’ve been able to bring this vision to life and create meaningful impact across platforms.”
Commenting on securing the mandate, Sachin Karweer, Business Head, HGS Interactive, added, “We are excited to partner with Rallis India in elevating its digital presence. Our role has been to craft creative campaigns, leverage data-driven insights, and drive impactful engagement across platforms - helping the brand connect more effectively with its diverse audience in the agri space.”