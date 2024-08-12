Himalaya PartySmart ropes in Aditya Roy Kapur as its brand ambassador

Himalaya PartySmart has roped in Aditya Roy Kapur as its official brand ambassador. With this partnership, the brand aims to reach a wider set of consumers and promote wellness and responsible social choices.
Regarding this association, Ragini Hariharan, Marketing Director - Beauty & Personal Care, Himalaya Wellness said, "We are thrilled to welcome Aditya Roy Kapur to the Himalaya PartySmart family. His widespread appeal and commitment to wellness perfectly align with our mission to promote responsible and enjoyable celebrations, especially as we establish ourselves as a more holistic lifestyle brand. With Aditya on board, we look forward to inspiring more people to prioritize their health while having a good time."
Aditya Roy Kapur shared his excitement about the collaboration, remarking, "I am super excited to be associated with Himalaya PartySmart, a brand that aligns with my belief in balancing enjoyment with wellness. I'm a big believer in living a balanced life, and that includes enjoying my social events and concerts without compromising my well-being. We're working on some exciting upcoming initiatives and I look forward to contributing to their mission of promoting responsible celebration habits."